Monty's Place was packed at lunchtime on Wednesday, October 19, to celebrate its ninth birthday of serving Narooma's community.
These days it regularly serves more than 120 meals each week.
Last Wednesday it served a record 155 meals.
Monty's Place president Di White has been coordinating a "lovely bunch of amazing volunteers" since January 2014.
Suzie Egan is one such volunteer.
She has been involved for almost five years, as treasurer, cook and "jack-of-all trades", because she likes helping people.
I get more out of it than the people who come here because I go home feeling I have helped someone.- Suzie Egan, Monty's Place treasurer and one of the chefs
Ms Egan said that before COVID people came to lunch anonymously but during the pandemic people had to give a name to place orders for takeaway meals.
"Being on a first-name basis, people now seem to feel more comfortable asking for help if they have a problem or just saying they are having a down day and we ask them why," Ms Egan said.
Sally has been doing a variety of tasks since she began with Monty's Place 18 months ago.
From a friend of hers who was volunteering there and from the website, "it seemed they were a great outfit helping the community and doing a really good job", Sally said.
She was further impressed after speaking with Ms White.
"They were very organised, not only doing a good service but moving forwards and changing the way they do things to meet the needs of the people who come here," Sally said.
"We are not helping them with their lives, just helping them with their today "
Ms White's volunteers now also deliver meals to neighbours, the sick and provide meals for the people doing it tough at Ecotel.
"The main issues are loneliness, housing and mental health," Ms White said.
"People are spending so much money on housing, there isn't much left to feed themselves."
Others come to support Monty's Place by donating generously when they eat there.
Ms White provides the link between The Uniting Church and Monty's Place so when people in need contact the church "I can come to Monty's and put together quick food parcels to tide people over".
Monty's Place also refers people to other services such as Lifeline or the UnitingCare Drop-in Centre.
"It is a good network," Ms White said.
"Working closely together we support each other" to help those in need.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
