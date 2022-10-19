Bega District News
Monty's Place has served the Narooma community for nine years

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 19 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 10:30pm
Volunteer Suzie Egan enjoys the social interaction with other volunteers and people who come to Monty's Place Picture by Marion Williams

Monty's Place was packed at lunchtime on Wednesday, October 19, to celebrate its ninth birthday of serving Narooma's community.

MW

