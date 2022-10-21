St Pat's Bega cheers on its top young athletes

Athletes from St Patrick's School in Bega have had an exciting year with numerous successes.
Early in the year, a number of students made it to Archdicesan level in swimming, and two went even further to state championships.
St Pat's said it was "very proud" to be able to watch Henry Philipzen and Lily Salway swim against the best on the big screen.
The school's cross country runners weren't going to be outdone. Once again a contingent made it to Archdiocesan level.
Arly Schrader won the 10 year girls event at this level and continued on to state championships where she came a creditable 11th.
The Catholic system also provides pathways for children who excel in team sports.
Eloise Deighton and Jayme Campbell were selected in the Canberra-Goulburn girls cricket team, but unfortunately a clash of schedules meant they were unable to compete.
Drew Duncan and Nate Irvin were selected in the Canberra Goulburn Rugby League squads - Nate under 12s and Drew under 11s.
They competed in Canberra against the strong city teams, which included Parramatta, Wollongong and Sydney.
Drew was selected in the Catholic state team trialling for NSW selection. This is a very high level of competition. Nate also trialled for rugby union.
More recently St Pat's' athletics children braved the freezing Canberra weather to achieve some great results.
The Southern Region Athletics carnival was held in Bega with ideal conditions. At the end of this carnival St Pat's kids had done very well, with three age champions.
Archie Sly (only 9) was the junior boy champion, Arly Schrader was junior girl champion, and Eva Ridley was 11-year girl champion.
The Archdiocesan carnival, which covers a huge area out as far as Lake Cargelico, was held in Canberra in atrocious weather conditions.
However, the St Pat's children still managed some great results.
Arly was named junior girl champion and went on to Sydney in four events - 1500m, 200m, high jump and long jump. Her best achievement in Sydney was equal third in the high jump but after a countback she placed fifth.
The junior boys relay team of Archie Sly, Aiden Green, Jacob Elliott and Charlie Ingram-Bates now hold the new Archdiocesan record in Canberra. They placed ninth in the final in Sydney, but managed to take two seconds off their Canberra time.
Other athletes who competed in Sydney were Claire Breust in high jump (equal second but lost on a count ack) and also discus; Abbey Collins, discus; Connor Elliott, shot put; Archie Sly, long jump; Eva Ridley, discus and shotput; and Aidan Green, 200m.
Sienna Jessop, who was selected in the Southern Region teams for swimming and athletics, also has her own expertise in the field of horse riding.
Sienna has been competing all over NSW with many champion ribbons to display.
Her latest achievements were in the September school holidays in an event that included riders from across Australia.
Sienna was awarded overall champion for primary working hunter.
To achieve this result Sienna won many events in the led, rider class and jumping/workout phase.
St Pat's said it was "very proud to have an Australian Champion in our midst".
"We are so proud of all these achievements. We don't have the training facilities that our city cousins have so thanks to the children and their parents for their commitment to training and travelling," the school said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.