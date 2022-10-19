Five trees gifted to Bega from visiting Littleton, Colorado guests undertaking citizen exchange program

Five Cut Leaf Birch trees have been gifted to Bega by visiting Colorado delegates from Littleton currently participating in the Bega Littleton Citizen Exchange program.
The trees were planted on Wednesday October 19, 2022 by Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and exchange program presidents Phil McDonald (Bega) and Mary Recht (Littleton).
Mayor Fitzpatrick said the trees were been planted at the performance area next to Littleton Gardens to provide shade for residents in summer and a beautiful autumnal display during the "fall" months.
He said the trees were symbol of care and compassion shown to the Bega Valley Shire community by the people of Littleton in the wake of "our devastating losses as a result of the Black Summer bushfires".
Littleton delegate Pam Grove said the trees were a gift paid for by her town and were chosen by Bega Valley Shire Council to thrive in their allocated spot in the gardens.
She said her delegation would also be presenting Bega with a copy of original film captured of when former editor of the Bega District News Curly Annabel met former Littleton Independent publisher Houstoun Waring in Colorado - signifying the beginnings of a relationship now in its 61st year.
In 2018 delegates from Bega presented Littleton with a steel sculpture of a kangaroo and joey created by Bombala-based artist Pat Lomas. The statue has stood at Bega Park in Littleton, Colorado ever since.
"It was a difficult thing to transport," said Bega president Phil McDonald.
"I think it had to be transported from Bega to Brisbane by Bobbins Transport and then it went by plane with the Royal Australian Air Force to America."
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
