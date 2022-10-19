Bega District News
Five trees gifted to Bega from visiting Littleton, Colorado guests undertaking citizen exchange program

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 19 2022 - 1:40am, first published 1:30am
Five trees have been gifted to the Bega township by the Colorado delegates from Littleton currently participating in the Bega Littleton Citizen Exchange program. Delegates are pictured here with Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and councillors Tony Allen, Liz Seckhold, David Porter, Helen O'Neil, Karen Wright, and Cathy Griff. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Five Cut Leaf Birch trees have been gifted to Bega by visiting Colorado delegates from Littleton currently participating in the Bega Littleton Citizen Exchange program.

