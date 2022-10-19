Celebrate NAIDOC Day, Whale Trail events in Eden

The Eden region's Indigenous culture is coming to the fore this weekend with several events celebrating our First Nations people.
On Saturday, October 22, Twofold Aboriginal Corporation will be presenting Eden NAIDOC Family Fun Day at the Eden sports oval from 10am until 2pm.
All are welcome to attend this free event and a sausage sizzle lunch will be available with a gold coin donation.
There will be an array of entertainment including Koori dancing, face painting, kids games, bubble soccer, and live music.
Some members from the HMAS Supply II crew will be travelling from Sydney to attend the event as well.
Also in attendance will be NSW PCYC, Katungul, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Department of Primary Industries Fisheries, NSW Local Land Services: South East, Bega Valley Shire Council, Eden Canoes, Eden Community Access Centre, Eden Mountain Bike Club, Cruise Eden, Eden Visitor Information Centre, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, Forestry Corporation of NSW.
Meanwhile, this year's final Whale Trail Aboriginal Cultural Experience will be held at the beautiful Corcora Beach on Sunday, October 23.
Join the Duurunu Miru Dance Group from 11.30am-12.30pm on the sand on the edge of Twofold Bay - a rich and historic feeding ground for our whales.
Duurunu Miru is an Aboriginal dance group that tells stories of Dhawa/Thaua Country in the Yuin Nation.
It's a multi-generational dance group, respected in the local community for developing leadership and cultural skills and sharing knowledge among young people.
They regularly perform and tell their stories around the region, and have performed at Dance Rites at the Sydney Opera House.
Sunday's program will include a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, a dance performance and a local speaker to highlight the rich cultural history of this place and the ancient and special cultural connections the Yuin people have to whales.
Take a chair or picnic blanket to sit on as you enjoy the celebration.
Find out more: https://bit.ly/3MKlU7k
