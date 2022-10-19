Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Celebrate NAIDOC Day, Whale Trail events in Eden

Updated October 20 2022 - 11:20pm, first published October 19 2022 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Eden region's Indigenous culture is coming to the fore this weekend with several events celebrating our First Nations people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.