The latest release of 2021 Census data reveals some interesting statistics on the extent of working from home and car ownership in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla local government areas (LGAs).
The Census also left a few clues why they differ from NSW as a whole.
On October 12 the Australian Bureau of Statistics released additional data from the 2021 Census capturing how Australians travelled to work and the number of cars they owned.
READ ALSO:
On Census day the percentage of Far South Coast residents who worked from home was less than half compared with the NSW average.
As a result, a far higher percentage of Bega Valley and Eurobodalla residents travelled to work that day by car, either as driver or passenger.
The difference may be explained by differences in occupation.
A greater proportion of the state's residents were employed as professionals, which may be more conducive to working from home, than was the case in the Far South Coast.
Conversely, a higher percentage of Bega Valley and Eurobodalla residents were employed as technicians and trade workers, community and personal service workers, and labourers.
Those occupations tend to work in the field and are less suited to working from home.
The car ownership statistics suggested that cars were essential to many Far South Coast households, perhaps reflecting less public transport options.
Car ownership rates in the Bega Valley were higher than both Eurobodalla and NSW.
Bega Valley households were more likely to own a car and to have two or more vehicles.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.