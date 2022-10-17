Cobargo's youth are stepping up once more to bring a huge day of free fun activities to town.
On Saturday, October 29, Cobargo Skatepark will host the second Triangle Youth Event, which is being organised by Cobargo Green Recovery and community partners.
The event will run from noon until 5pm.
The Triangle Youth Events are "run by young people, for young people" with the project being led by two young event managers who call Cobargo home.
Following the success of the first event back in March, the day will feature an incredible variety of opportunities for young people and families to have fun.
"There will be a skate-comp for all, so bring a skateboard, scooter, anything you can get your hands on. There will be cash prizes and brand merch for the comp," one of the event managers, Jacinta Boyle, said.
The skate competition will be run by Amped Surf and Skate school.
They are not the only community partner getting involved on the day.
Pambula Rotary is bringing along its "music box" stage and sound system, and Dave Crowden has put together a mouth-watering line-up of local youth performers that include Kunda, Alice Wiebe, Guitarama, Bohdi Turner, Sarah Lingard and Cayce Hill, who will run hip-hop dance workshops.
"There will be time for open mic. So be brave, get up and show your talent," Jacinta said.
"And we will be planting 200 native plants around our beautiful skatepark on the day. So bring some gloves and a friend.
"Cobargo Green Recovery will be running a barbecue on the day that is free for young people, and Jessie Collins from Hippie Vibe Co will be running some amazing tie-dying sessions."
Event organisers welcome anyone who would like to volunteer on the day, or who just want to know more, to message them via their Instagram @triangle_youth_events or on Facebook.
