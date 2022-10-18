Connect with Bega Valley mental health services in Littleton Gardens for Mental Health Month

Mental Health services will be available in Littleton Gardens, as the providers come together to connect with the community to mark Mental Health Month.
Several services have stationed their booths from 10am until 2pm today (Tuesday October 18) to allow people from the Bega Valley to connect directly with them and ask questions about the services offered.
Rachel McManus from Wellways, a service that helps build independence in daily life for people with mental health issues, disabilities, youth and older Australians, said it would be a great opportunity for people to come and meet people from local providers.
"Come down and meet the services and some of the people behind the services - and get information about how you can access the services," she said.
The other services in attendance included Katungul, South East Women And Children Services, The Disability Trust, Campbell Page, One Door Mental Health, Sapphire Health & Wellbeing Service, and StandBy Support After Suicide.
