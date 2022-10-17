Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Pambula Op Shop, volunteers, a community treasure

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sapphire Coast Community Aged Care CEO Matt Sierp and Pambula op shop volunteer Alison Jenkins cut the store's 40th birthday cake on Saturday. Pictures by Ben Smyth

The volunteers at Pambula's Op Shop celebrated a couple of incredible milestones on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.