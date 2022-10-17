South Coast Gig Guide, October 18-24

Benn Song at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm
Down South Jazz Club presents the renowned George Washingmachine with Jim Pennell at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. George (violin & vocals), Jim (guitar) $15 for jazz club members, $25 for visitors. 7.30pm-10pm For bookings and inquiries phone 0479 065 590
Cherie Glanville's new group Stillwater Trio play smooth 70s & 80s grooves infused with seriously good jazz & blues at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30-8.30pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Garry Carson Jones at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
The Swamp Stompers Farewell Tour with support act The Spindrift Saga at Club Sapphire Auditorium, Merimbula. Tickets online $25+bf. Doors open 8pm, 8.30pm start.
Minh Ha at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Tim McMahon at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm, THEN 2DP 5-8pm
Poppy at Mal's Pizza Bite, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Ride The Wind at The Peanut Eatery, Bega. 6pm-9pm
Greg Kew at the Tathra Bowling Club, Tathra. 7pm-10m
Richard Lawson at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Fractured Minds play hard rock at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Harry Manx at Club Sapphire Auditorium, Merimbula. Tickets online $50+bf. Doors open 8pm, 8.30pm start.
Zoe Jeanne at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Joe Driscoll at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Salt at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Intensity at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Sam Stevenson at Eden Gardens Country Club, Eden. 3pm-6pm
Singer In The Park at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
ChangoTree at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Roddy Reason at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Drive Time at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.