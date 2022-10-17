Monty's Place will celebrate nine years of providing delicious hot lunches to the community on Wednesday.
Every Wednesday, community-spirited volunteers set up Narooma's Uniting Church Hall, prepare food, cook, provide table service, clean up and more.
During the COVID restrictions of 2020 and 2021 Monty's Place continued to serve take-away meals.
The return to dine-in meals was going well, with increasing numbers of people in need of a nutritious meal and good company heading to Monty's Place.
Chairperson Di White remained cautious about COVID.
"We are still taking the temperature of our volunteers and guests, just to make sure everyone is safe," Ms White said.
Enthusiastic volunteers make Monty's Place happen each week and they love looking after their guests.
Nevertheless, Monty's was always looking for new volunteers to join.
Anyone interested in joining the Monty's crew can contact Ms White on 0448 464 468 or dianne.white1@bigpond.com.
Ms White also thanked the sponsors whose amazing generosity has enabled Monty's Place to keep running non-stop for nine years.
Local businesses that have provided financial and other support included Woolworths, ABC Bakery, Wiggies Bakery, Narooma Seafood and OzHarvest.
Additionally, many individuals and community groups have provided financial support and Monty's guests provide what they can each week.
Ms White said she was very proud of all those who have made it possible to continue this wonderful community service over the last nine years.
She was looking forward to Monty's Place continuing to contribute to the community for many more years.
Everyone is invited to join the celebration on Wednesday, October 19, at the Uniting Church Hall, next to the water tower, at 143 Wogonga Street, Narooma.
The celebratory lunch will be held at the usual time of 12-1.30pm.
