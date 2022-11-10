The Murrah Hall is holding its fourth 'free food and dance arvo' on Sunday, November 20.
Two Melbourne bands - Tommy & Roy, and Sex on Toast - will perform at the family-friendly inclusive event.
Together with local singer Goldie, they will provide the backdrop to non-stop dance.
READ ALSO:
Howard Stanley, president of the Murrah Hall committee, said the event, first held in February 2020, came out of the Black Summer bushfires.
At the time, World Central Kitchen, a US-based not-for-profit that travels to trouble spots around the world, had taken over the kitchen at Eastwood's of Bermagui.
It was cooking free meals for recovery support teams and fire-affected people.
The committee went to chat to them and learnt that World Central Kitchen's charter only allowed it to provide meals to free events.
The committee's challenge was to make the event free while still paying the band Strides.
A mystery donor saved the day just two days before the scheduled gig.
On the day Mr Stanley watched "350 to 400 people turn up in shock from the fires".
"It was the first opportunity since before Christmas to have any semblance of time out and normal."
"To be able to create something like that was so good. In a sense it spurred me," Mr Stanley said.
The following year when he heard that Coordinaire, South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network was offering funding he decided to do a repeat of the Strides event "because it is what people needed and deserved".
The second free event was held in February 2021 and the third one in May 2021, helped by funding from Bega Valley Shire's community event recovery program.
Sex on Toast performed at the May gig.
"The singer Angus had been evacuated from Bermagui on New Year's Eve so he was really keen to come back and make a contribution."
Mr Stanley said these kinds of shows were essential for cohesion and socialising because at the moment everyone, in various ways, was doing it tough.
"There is a lot of stress history from fires and floods, apart from the everyday stresses."
Mr Stanley will apply for funding for another free entry event in February 2023 from Festival Australia to mark the hall's 120th birthday.
He thanked Bega Valley Shire Council for grant funding through the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
Gates open for the free event at 1.30pm. Bookings essential at South Coast Tickets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.