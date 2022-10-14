Judges were spoilt for choice in the recent Atlas of Life Coastal Wilderness photography competition.
After a two-year break, the photography competition focusing on fauna and flora of the Far South Coast saw a multitude of exceptional entries from across the region.
Judges, themselves experience nature photographers in their own right, included David Gallan, Harrison Warne and Jessica Taunton.
The identities of the entrants were hidden from the judges so the process could be impartial, as they looked at the framing of the subject, sharpness, colour, contrast and exposure, and interest in the scene.
Matt Clancy was named the overall winner with his photo, "Heath Frog".
Jennifer Leayr was second with her shot of a grey-headed flying fox mother and pup in flight.
While third place went to Kjell Hensen and a fascinating shot of bracket fungi growing on a tree branch.
Atlas of Life thanked its event sponsors and encouraged all photographers and budding naturalists in the region to download the iNaturalist app.
Photos of local flora and fauna can be uploaded via the app to continue expanding the mapping of our region's biodiversity - and practice for next year's photo comp while you're at it!
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
