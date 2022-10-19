Sydney-based journalist and author Janet Hawley has visited the Far South Coast for many years, captivated by its "big blue skies, starry nights and spotted gums".
She was one of several creative people who gravitated towards the home of renowned architect Philip Cox who bought land on the Murrah River, just south of Bermagui, in the early 1970s.
Film-makers, musicians, artists and writers escaped to Mr Cox's retreat to reconnect with nature and reset their brains.
Ms Hawley and Mr Cox wrote the 1997 book A Place on the Coast, which records how Mr Cox and regular visitors to his coastal retreat felt about the area.
"Back then not many people used to go there," Ms Hawley said.
"It was a long way [from Sydney] with dirt roads and potholes."
One feature article that Ms Hawley wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald's Good Weekend magazine explained how Mimosa Rocks National Park owed its existence to three Melbourne philanthropists.
Sir Roy Grounds was an imminent architect in Melbourne who bought 140 hectares on Bithry Inlet, south of Bermagui, in the early 1960s.
Ken Myer, son of prominent businessman Sidney Myer, bought land nearby.
"Much of the land was covered in wrecked cars and dumped rubbish," Ms Hawley said.
Also in the early 1960s, David Yencken, Melbourne University Professor of Environmental Planning, bought 30 hectares south of the land that Sir Grounds and Mr Myer owned.
"They came up with this wonderful plan because between their three properties there were pockets of crown land, state forest and private land," Ms Hawley said.
"They made an offer to the state government that if it amalgamated it into one strip they would gift their land to be Mimosa Rocks National Park."
It took the state government seven years to decide but in 1975 the government handed all the land to NPWS.
"It was because of their foresight and generosity and philanthropy that the park is the wonderful glorious place that it is," Ms Hawley.
Mr Myer's sister, the late Neilma Gantner, was the force behind Four Winds and Mr Cox and Ms Hawley have been active patrons of Sculpture Bermagui for more than a decade.
As part of the Headland Writers Festival Ms Hawley will discuss her book Wendy Whiteley and the Secret Garden with Ms Whiteley at 10am on Saturday, October 29.
At 11.30am Mr Cox, Kate Herd and Christina Kennedy will talk with author Jela Ivankovich-Waters about the fence as an interface between garden and landscape.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
