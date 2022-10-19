Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Philanthropy of Sir Roy Grounds, Ken Myer, David Yencken behind creation of South Coast's Mimosa Rocks National Park

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 19 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Journalist and author Janet Hawley (left) and Wendy Whiteley (right) will discuss the book Wendy Whiteley and the Secret Garden at the Headland Writers Festival on Saturday, October 29. Photo supplied

Sydney-based journalist and author Janet Hawley has visited the Far South Coast for many years, captivated by its "big blue skies, starry nights and spotted gums".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.