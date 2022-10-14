Learn of the Sapphire Coast's Aboriginal cultural links to whales at Merimbula event

Visit Merimbula this weekend for an amazing Aboriginal cultural experience to celebrate the whale season and learn about Yuin country and culture.
The special event will be held at Short Point headland on Saturday, October 15, from 11.30am-12.30pm, featuring the Djaadjawan Dancers.
The program will include a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony, a dance performance, and a local speaker to highlight the rich cultural history of this place and the ancient and special connections the Yuin people have to whales.
The event is free and everyone is welcome. Take along a chair or picnic blanket to sit on as you enjoy the celebration.
The Djaadjawan Dancers are a traditional female Aboriginal dance group. The group includes girls, women and elders from multiple generations from Wallaga Lake, Narooma and La Perouse in NSW.
Djaadjawan means "sand" in the Dhurga language, and the group express traditional culture, beliefs and practice through dance and song. Each dance tells a story, or serves a specific purpose, such as their Welcome Dance, Healing Dance or Fishing Dance.
