Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Cameron Cusack returns to where it began. Now based in North Queensland the singer/songwriter and two-time Toyota Star Maker finalist used to be a regular busking in Merimbula. Now on an East Coast tour prior to heading to Nashville, the 'They're Gonna Know Who We Are Tour' will be Cameron's first major national tour since the beginning of the pandemic. See Cameron live at The Twyford, Merimbula 7.30pm Saturday, October 15. Tickets $20 online at thetwyford.com.au or by calling 6495 7435.