Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Triumph TR Register
October 15,16
The TR Register Australia is a national club dedicated to the preservation and use of the range of Triumph sports cars built from 1953 to 1962 and on the weekend of October 15,16 the club is coming to Merimbula. The main event is the car display at Ford Park on Saturday, October 15 and then a further display at the SeaHorse Inn, Boydtown, Sunday, October 16 for lunch.
Hash House Harriers
October 15
Sapphire Coast Hash House Harriers will meet at 53, Scotts Rd, Wolumla at 2pm on Saturday, October 15. Hash House Harriers are a mixed social running/walking group with groups worldwide. This is a new area for us, so why not join in. Just turn up on the day but if you need more info contact Pete on 0408 289 562.
Cameron Cusack
October 15
Cameron Cusack returns to where it began. Now based in North Queensland the singer/songwriter and two-time Toyota Star Maker finalist used to be a regular busking in Merimbula. Now on an East Coast tour prior to heading to Nashville, the 'They're Gonna Know Who We Are Tour' will be Cameron's first major national tour since the beginning of the pandemic. See Cameron live at The Twyford, Merimbula 7.30pm Saturday, October 15. Tickets $20 online at thetwyford.com.au or by calling 6495 7435.
Spring Fashion Show
October 15
Aspiring models from Sapphire Coast Anglican College (SCAC) and Disability Trust will be strutting their stuff on the catwalk on Saturday, October 15. Around 15 would-be male and female models ranging in age from 19 to their 70s will be modelling sustainable fashion in the SCAC hall, Bega, from 1-3pm. Tickets cost $5 for children, $12 for students and $15 for adults and can be purchased here.
Eternity Festival
October 16
Hosted by Clean Energy for Eternity, a day full of music across two stages at Lawrence Park, Tathra. Neil Murray, Surg, Humans Being, One Generation, Lucky, Sam Stevenson, Reckless, Triply and The Figmentz. Gates open 11am, music from 12-9pm. $40 entry. Proceeds to go towards solar panels and batteries for four RFS Sheds in the Bega Valley - Towamba, Angledale/Stony Creek, Numbugga and Tanja. More details at www.cleanenergyforeternity.net.au
RSL sub-branch
October 17
The Merimbula RSL sub-branch will be holding its monthly meeting on Monday, October 17 at the RSL Club, starting at 2pm. Members are asked to attend.
Montreal Goldfield Information Session
October 17
Montreal Goldfield is holding an information session for people interested in becoming guides. There will be short talks about the history of the goldfield and the experiences of current guides. The session will include afternoon tea. The session will run from 1-4pm at the Montreal Goldfield Heritage Centre Centre, Wallaga Lake Road, Wallaga Lake. For more information contact Carolyne on 0402 064 802 or RSVP with a text message.
Down South Jazz Club
October 20
From concerts in Europe, North and South America, to World Expos in Japan and China, George Washingmachine (hot violin/vocal), and Jim Pennell (swingin' guitar), have captivated audiences with their delightful string music. Share the fun as they weave their magic performing timeless classics at the Down South Jazz Club at Club Sapphire on Thursday, October 20, 7.30pm. Members $15, non-members $25. To book email bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Swamp Stompers Farewell Show
October 21
Far South Coast band The Swamp Stompers will be playing their farewell tour show at Club Sapphire in Merimbula on Friday, October 21. The band plays funky rock and blues with heavy grooves, catchy guitar riffs and didgeridoo soundscapes. They were largely inspired by the John Butler Trio, Led Zeppelin, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. After 10 years playing together it will be the band's final ever performance in the Bega Valley. Tickets at www.stickytickets.com.au/hlr9e/the_swamp_stompers_farewell_tour.aspx
Nethercote Market
October 22
Nethercote Market is celebrating its 50th market on Saturday October 22. Enjoy buying fresh local produce, have a barbecue brekky or catch up with friends over a home-baked morning tea on the back deck of Nethercote Hall. Special guests Stonewave Taiko will be playing and giving a short workshop during the morning. Nethercote Hall is on the corner of Nethercote and Back Creek Roads.
Headland Writers Festival
October 28-30
Headland Writers Festival is an annual literature event for the Far South Coast. It features conversations with authors, industry forums, workshops, performances, live music and more. Experience local musicians, poets and writers, with a lively mix of local heart and national ambitions. The Headland Writers festival has ambitions of being recognised as a unique, regionally-based event that reflects the values and aspirations of the local community while exploring ideas and experiences of the wider world. Get your fellow literature lovers together and experience the best in Australian literature.
Trivia night
October 29
Marine Rescue Merimbula is holding a fundraising trivia night at Merimbula RSL Cub on Saturday, October 29 at 7pm. $10 a ticket or $50 for a table of six. Family friendly with games and prizes. Book at fundraising.merimbula@mrnsw.com.au
Panboola's 20th
November 6
Panboola is celebrating 20 years of connecting community through conservation with events onsite on Sunday, November 6, 9am-2pm and the community is invited to enjoy Fling Theatre and the Stonewave Taiko Drummers, music, face painting, creative workshops and exhibitions. A special 'Story Tree' will take place at 10am where Kate Liston-Mills and Gabbie Stroud will read aloud from the favourite writings. There will be food available to purchase. Visit www.panboola.com/anniversary.
Taste of Seafood Festival
November 26
The NSW Taste of Seafood Festival will come to Bermagui's Fishermen's Complex in November. The main event on Saturday, November 26, promises a fresh fish market, cooking demonstrations, competitions and games, and fabulous fish dishes. The series of free events was funded by the NSW government's Eat More NSW Seafood grants program.
