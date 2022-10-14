Bega Valley councillor bravely shares story of loss to help other families dealing with grief after suicide

Bega Valley councillor Karen Wright was only 24 years old when she lost her father Mariano to suicide.
Karen said she felt "completely numb" after her father's tragic passing and had to try to remain strong for her two young children. She said she coped by really focusing on her work.
"I just tried to protect my kids from it as much as possible.
"I was so grateful I was living with my mum at the time and had day-care because I was just so devastated inside," she said.
At the time of his death in 2017, Karen said there was no dedicated bereavement service in the Bega Valley nor local person on the ground to help guide her through the next steps such as how to access counselling or assistance with organising her father's estate.
"There are hundreds of different mental health services across Australia, but when people are going through a crisis they want to be able to speak to someone in person or in the area that understands.
"It's all well and good to have a service in Wollongong, but you want someone in this area that gets a rural death as well - where everyone knows everyone.
Although Karen's father was living in Melbourne at the time, she said news about suicide often travels "like wildfire" in regional communities and family members need more localised support.
Luckily, Karen did have access to the Bega Valley Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN)
"I reached out to SPAN because there weren't any current bereavement services in the area at the time and I didn't know who I was supposed to be talking to.
"They were really lovely and inviting and a good group to chat with because everyone has some sort of touch in their life of suicide loss."
Karen has attended the group's annual Remembrance Walk at Panboola in Pambula for the past five years, with the most recent event being held on October 1.
"It's a really beautiful and safe environment, we all bring a photo our loved one and put it on this memory table and we go for a walk holding an orange gerbera and talk about our loved ones.
"We don't much go into the sad part of it, it's more just the celebration of them."
Two years after her father's passing, Karen was selected by the Ministry of Health to form a lived-experience group to co-deign and assist in launching a number of suicide prevention initiatives.
One of those services was StandBy Support After Suicide that guides families after loss.
Karen focused all her energy on co-designing that service between 2019 and 2022 - when it was launched.
"It's a peer-led service so they understand what it feels like to lose someone by suicide because it is such a traumatic and unexpected type of death."
She said although the service existed when her father passed, it was not yet launched around the state and there was no regional representative in Southern NSW.
"I thought this service would be awesome if it was here, and now it is," she said.
The service's resources helped her start to processing her emotions.
"I felt like it was my fault my dad died, but then I found StandBy that had all these resources saying 'it is not your fault' and 'it's okay to be angry at the person you love for taking their life' - these are complex emotions."
Karen said she funnelled her grief into working to improve mental health services, "because I didn't want his death to be in vain".
Karen said one of the most helpful things a concerned friend or community member could do after someone loses a loved one to suicide was to make frozen meals.
She said rather than just saying you're going to be there for the person, do something proactive for them.
"You forget to eat when you're grieving.
"Make people a frozen meal and drop it off at their house, you don't have to speak to them if they're not ready," she said.
She said continually checking in with someone two, three, six months and beyond would also help.
"It's not just in that first week when the police have turned up to your door and you're in shock and you're working through the funeral and the estate.
"It's about two months later when people have stopped calling you, and stopped popping around and dropping the meals off, and you're expected to go to work and act normal like you're moved on from it."
Karen said what also helped her in her own journey was seeking help from a psychologist who helped her accept her father's death was not her fault, and also connecting to her father's, and her own, Indian heritage.
Recently she has started wearing Indian jewellery, garments, and learning to cook Indian food.
She also tries to remember the happy memories she had with him by dancing to music from his iPod, looking at photos, or sitting by the ocean - a place her father loved and where his ashes were scattered.
Like in any tragic situation, people might not know what to say to a person experiencing this kind of grief, however Karen recommended accessing resources provided by Roses in the Ocean.
One of its key messages, reinforced by Karen, was not talk about the means of death.
"When dad died lots of people asked how he died, but that's none of anyone's business and it's a very personal and very uncomfortable thing to talk about.
"It's not only traumatic for the person telling the story about how their loved one died, but it's also traumatic for anyone who has lost someone to suicide or is thinking about suicide," she said.
People using self-harm references while joking was also very unhelpful, Karen said.
"Do not use that language in jest.
"Sometimes I will hear how he died as a reference to a joke or something and it feels like getting punched in the stomach, I'm just not ready to hear that."
Karen said her work in the mental health sector and lived experience helped her be more empathetic to community members who may be experiencing mental health challenges.
"I come across so many people in the community every day so being able to use the skills I've learnt in mental health helps me be able to relate to people - especially after the bushfires where everyone has gone through significant trauma."
She said her main priority when running for council elections in 2021 was understanding the gaps in community services and factoring in mental health costs of local government decisions or changes.
"When we talk about things like potential rate rises or things that are going to cost people money, I start factoring in the mental health flow on of that as well.
"There is always that one thing that could be the straw that breaks the camel's back," she said.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
