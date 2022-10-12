Vets are warning recent wet weather could lead to a terrible tick season this summer.
Greencross Vets have reported increased cases of paralysis ticks due to wet weather conditions and warmer weather.
In some areas of the east coast, cases have doubled when compared to this time last year.
Greencross Vets Regional Clinical Director, Dr. Adam Jeffrey, said tick paralysis could be fatal to cats and dogs.
He said bushy coastal areas such as along the south coast were especially ripe for paralysis ticks.
Dr Jeffrey said prevention was better than a cure and pet parents could easily protect their pets from what could be a fatal disease with the right over the counter treatment. There he is urging Australian pet owners to be extra vigilant with flea, tick and worm prevention leading into summer.
"We're seeing an increasing number of cases in clinic and we're urging pet parents to regularly treat their pets with preventative medicines which is the best thing you can do for their health," he said.
"There are many new and improved tick and flea preventatives available that provide excellent protection to ticks and fleas for dogs and cats. These come in tablets, chewables and spot-on applications which are easy to administer and may save your pet's life".
He said it was a good habit to check your pet regularly for ticks.
"Ticks can be small to start with but once engorged (after sucking blood) they are larger and easier to feel-so ensure you check any small bumps right down to the skin," he said.
"Many pets can have more than one tick so don't stop the search until you have examined the whole body. Most ticks will be found around the head, neck and shoulders. Sometimes ticks can be found around the anal area."
