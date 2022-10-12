At the Red Cross Wolumla Branch meeting on September 26, Pauline Blacka received her 60 year Service Award.
Red Cross Wolumla branch president Kathy Gowing presented the award and thanked Pauline for her continuous service to Red Cross.
The branch members celebrated the occasion during their afternoon tea.
Pauline has been patron of the Wolumla branch for some years, and is an inspiration to her fellow members.
