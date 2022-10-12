Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Pauline Blacka celebrated for 60 years' service to Red Cross

Updated October 12 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pauline Blacka

At the Red Cross Wolumla Branch meeting on September 26, Pauline Blacka received her 60 year Service Award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.