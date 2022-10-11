Bega District News
Spearfisher to cop sanctions after killing wobbegong shark at Tathra

Updated October 11 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:30pm
A spearfisher who reportedly caught a wobbegong shark in waters off Tathra is to be sanctioned by authorities.

