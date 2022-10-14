Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

South Coast island study reveals our most common seabird is anything but ordinary

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 14 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Researchers have been coming to Barunguba (Montague Island) since the 1960s to study its seabirds, making it one of the world's longest continuous seabird studies. Photo by Mike Crowley

Shearwaters have one of the most incredible migratory lifecycles of all our seabirds - and the Far South Coast is a prime location to see it in action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.