The Sapphire Coast Kart Club has finally been able to return to the track.
It has been a long wait, but the track has re-opened for karters following the damage emerging due to the flooding waters in February.
On Friday, October 7, the Frogs Hollow track was officially open for practice, albeit a slightly shortened circuit as efforts to have the damaged section repaired continue.
It has been just over eight months since the club last hit the track and the members are excited.
Sapphire Coast Kart Club would like to thank its committee, members, Moon's Earthworks and Lawson Excavation for all their time and resources to make this happen.
On Sunday, October 16, at 9am the club will be holding a working bee to give the track a little TLC.
If anyone in the community would like to pop out and say hello and assist, feel free.
For more information on the club, contact the secretary via admin@sckc.com.au.
