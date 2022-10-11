Anglers close to shore in inclement weather

There is noticeable bird activity off our headlands indicative of good bait schools, and while the southern whale migration remains in full swing it is not uncommon to see whales and dolphins feeding near shore.
Best viewing when there is a chop to the water.
Reports of 50kg yellowfin tuna from Montague Island are very encouraging. As these fish move southwards in the East Australian Current our game fishers are on the lookout for their arrival off Merimbula.
Australian salmon are entering the Merimbula Channel feeding on whitebait and salmon are available off Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings beaches.
Salmon respond to soft plastics, silver spinners and pilchard baits. Good salmon and tailor are also available from the headlands. Fish early morning or evening on the full tide.
Ocean flathead have come on to the bite off Kianinny, Bournda Island, Tura Headland and off the Pinnacles at Haycock Beach. Best results from 15 fathoms while drifting. Try salmon for bait as it is tougher than pilchards and lasts long enough to hook a fish.
We have reports of good snapper and morwong off Long Point at 20 fathoms using 40gm micro jigs. Try also Haycock, Horseshoe, Lennards Island and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden.
Keep your rigs ready for gummy shark at Long Point and Horseshoe reef. Best results from anchoring using a burley bomb and a paternoster rig.
Calamari squid are on the go at the Merimbula wharf, best using a slow sinking no.3 jig, just after dark.
For the month of October the club's species of the month event features tailor, which are abundant in our estuaries and off headlands.
Large tailor around 50cm have been taken in the Merimbula Back Lake by slow trolling around the edge of the eastern drop off using shallow diving hard body lures.
There are also abundant trevally in the Merimbula Lake system, best bait is of course pumped nippers.
Good tailor continue to bite in Pambula Lake. At Pambula, troll the stretch between the entrance and the Shark Hole. Anchor and fish the shark hole area for trevally. In the Merimbula Lake, as well as tailor and trevally, dusky flathead and bream are coming on to the bite.
As a prelude to the club's presentation night at the Lakewood Hotel on October 15, the club will be open on Friday, October 14, from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome.
Membership application, renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website, www.mbglac.com.au.
