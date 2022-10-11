Bega District News
Anglers close to shore in inclement weather

Updated October 12 2022 - 5:57am, first published October 11 2022 - 7:30am
A beautiful 55.6cm snapper taken off Lennards Island using a Nuclear Chicken soft plastic lure from 17 fathoms depth. Congratulations to Shane Mayberry of Tura Beach.

There is noticeable bird activity off our headlands indicative of good bait schools, and while the southern whale migration remains in full swing it is not uncommon to see whales and dolphins feeding near shore.

