South Coast Gig Guide, October 11-17

Benn Song at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm
Lachie Marson at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Sam Stevenson at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Loose Change at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Drive Time at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Tyler Hauptberger at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Greg Kew at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Tall Shaun & the Resolution Blues with special guest Genevieve Chadwick at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 5pm-8pm. Cover charge 12+. Tix $30 via Oztix
The Sun Bears at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm. $10 at the door.
Matt Preo at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Pearlerz at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Joe Driscoll at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Cameron Cusack 'They're Gonna Know Who We Are Tour' at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm. Tickets via thetwyford.com.au 64957435
Tathra Eternity Festival 2022 featuring Surg, Humans Being, One Generation, Lucky, Sam Stevenson, Reckless, Triply, The Figmentz and Neil Murray! Lawrence Park, Bega Street, Tathra. 11am-9pm. Food vans & bar onsite. Bring cash. Bring your own seating or picnic rug. RFS sheds' solar power fundraiser! $40 adults, $20 13-17yrs, U12s free. Tickets via humanitix.
Timepiece at Peanut Eatery, Bega. 11am-2pm
Moondog at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Garry Carson Jones at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
The Figmentz at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Fractured Minds at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Whiskey Dram at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Chris O'Connor at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Jack Lowman at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
John Aitkens' Cream Cheese Rock at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.