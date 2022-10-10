Bega District News
Mystery how Canberra child's companion dog lost in Bermagui got to Cobargo

MW
By Marion Williams
October 10 2022 - 1:00am
Casey, Juan's companion dog, went missing from Bermagui on September 24. A ranger found Casey in Cobargo on October 4. Picture supplied

Juan Glover was delighted to be reunited with his companion dog Casey last week after a ranger found Casey in Cobargo on Tuesday, October 4.

