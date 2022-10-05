Weather is too wet for wetland's event

The wet weather is proving too much for our local wetlands at Panboola where 20th birthday celebrations have been postponed.
Panboola project coordinator Michelle Richmond said they had made the decision to postpone the event planned for Sunday, October 6 as the weather forecast for was not looking great.
"It would be a shame to go ahead with it and then with up to 50mm of rain forecast for Sunday no one would turn up and the site would most likely be underwater, or at least very soggy," Ms Richmond said.
The event is being moved to Sunday, November 6 in the hope that two decades of community devotion and volunteerism to the wetlands can be celebrated in less soggy conditions.
A range of activities music, dance and creative workshop activities will take place on the day. For more information and workshop bookings visit https://www.panboola.com/anniversary
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.