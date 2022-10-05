Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Weather is too wet for wetland's event

Updated October 5 2022 - 7:58am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The planned 20th birthday celebrations have been postoned to November 6 due to the ongoing wet weather.

The wet weather is proving too much for our local wetlands at Panboola where 20th birthday celebrations have been postponed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.