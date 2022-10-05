Nethercote and Lochiel residents are feeling the effects of global events after council announced delays to works on the Yowaka River Bridge on Nethercote Road.
The bridge and Nethercote Road was due to open fully from October 14 but council has advised the road remains closed with delays caused by "global supply issues, resulting in longer than expected lead times for materials".
READ MORE:
The existing timber deck is being replaced with a concrete one and council originally said it needed a full closure of the bridge from August 8 to October 14, including weekends to complete the works. However, the bridge closure will continue with the bridge expected to re-open by Saturday, November 5, weather permitting, council said.
Detours continue via Back Creek Road and Mount Darragh Road with signage in place to alert motorists. Council thanked everyone for their patience. The project is jointly funded by Bega Valley Shire Council and the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges program.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.