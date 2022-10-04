On September 24, Peter Glover and his five sons were alarmed to find that their five-year-old black Labrador Casey had gone missing from where they were staying in Bermagui while on a fishing trip.
Casey was a companion dog to 12-year-old Juan who has autism.
Overnight Casey had been asleep with some of the children in swags on the verandah.
"At 9am she picked herself up and went off for a walk," Mr Glover said.
READ ALSO:
"It is unfathomable that she would do it.
"This dog will not go more than one metre from us."
Peter distributed placards along Bermagui's main street that had photos of Casey with offers of a $500 reward but they had to return home to the mountains outside of Canberra without Casey.
It is his only true friend in the world- Peter Glover, speaking about his 12-year autistic son Juan
Peter increased the reward to $1000 and engaged lost pet detectives.
"They are quite sophisticated in terms of their internet searching and scanning pages," Mr Glover said.
As a lawyer who has worked with specialist detectives, he said the amount of material they can find on the internet is far greater than he could.
The pet detectives also planned to put leaflets into mail boxes and do work with video cameras to follow-up all the leads they had received in response to the placards and messages on Facebook.
"The pet detectives told me that if people think a dog looks like a pedigree they will pinch them to put them in a cage and breed them," Mr Glover said.
Happily, on Tuesday, October 4, the rangers located Casey in the Cobargo area.
Mr Glover said he had been contacted by a lady from around Cobargo who said she had seen a dog in the area that might have been Casey.
"She was lovely. She offered to take some of the placards from Bermagui and put them up in Cobargo which she did," he said.
The rangers said Casey had been well looked after and they had arranged for a vet to examine her.
"They didn't say anything about the circumstances where she was found," Mr Glover said.
Mr Glover and Juan will be picking up Casey from Bega on Wednesday, October 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.