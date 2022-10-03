Bega District News
Large tailor taken in the Merimbula Back Lake

Updated October 3 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:09am
Lachlan Wilkin's magnificent 44cm Calamari Squid shown on the Merimbula Wharf together with his sister Olivia, while on school holidays from Bairnsdale.

The whale migration remains in full swing with lots of active pods including mothers and their calves frolicking near the shore. Best viewing when there is a chop to the water.

