The whale migration remains in full swing with lots of active pods including mothers and their calves frolicking near the shore. Best viewing when there is a chop to the water.
Dolphins are also out in numbers no doubt attracted to the large amount of bait fish along our coast. The Eden Whale Festival scheduled for October 7-9, celebrates the southern migration of the humpback and other whales. Program at edenwhalefestival.com.au/program/.
Large tailor have been taken in the Merimbula Back Lake by slow trolling around the edge of the eastern drop off using shallow diving hard body lures.
It seems the tailor and Australian salmon both are feeding on abundant whitebait in the lake. Catches of salmon and trevally are also reported from the Merimbula Channel near the entrance. Salmon are available off the beach north of Bournda Island as well as Tura, Main, Haycock, Pambula and Aslings beaches.
Salmon respond to soft plastics, silver spinners and pilchard baits.
Good salmon and tailor are also available from the headlands. Fish early morning or evening on the full tide.
Ocean flathead have come onto the bite off Kianinny, Bournda Island and also Tura Headland and Tura Beach. Best results from 18 fathoms while drifting.
Try Long Point, Haycock, Horseshoe and further south past Boyds Tower at Eden for snapper and morwong.
Keep your rigs ready for gummy shark at Long Point and Horseshoe reef. Best results from anchoring using a burley bomb and a paternoster rig.
For the month of October the Club's Species of the Month Event features tailor which are abundant in our estuaries and off headlands. Calamari squid are on the go at the Merimbula wharf, best using a slow sinking no.3 jig, just after dark.
Good tailor continue to bite in Pambula Lake. At Pambula, troll the stretch between the entrance and the Shark Hole. Anchor and fish the shark hole area for trevally.
In the Merimbula Lake, as well as tailor and trevally; dusky flathead and bream are coming onto the bite. Best bait for bream remains pumped nippers.
The club is open on Friday 7 October from 6pm, visitors very welcome. Enjoy the club's ambience, friendship and lovely views and competitive bar prices. Darragh Reynolds is your scheduled host. Memberships and everything you need to know about local fishing are available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au
