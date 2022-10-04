Shane Murtagh is the lone maritime officer who polices boating safety from Moruya River to just south of Bermagui, out to sea and all the water estuaries in between.
As boating safety officer for Transport NSW maritime operations and compliance, "our primary role is ensure the public is boating safely and to be the eyes and ears on the water," he said.
"It is all about being on the water all the time and not sitting in offices.
"We work most weekends and every public holiday."
Mr Murtagh's job is important because "we have one of the most dangerous bars in Australia - Narooma bar.
"On Saturday we issued a social media statement asking people not to cross the bar due to its dangerous condition," Mr Murtagh said.
That morning there was an outgoing tide, wave heights of two to three metres and the waves were "very, very close together which made for extremely hazardous conditions," he said.
"We can't close the bar but on days like that when it is dangerous I will sit there and literally turn boats around if I believe the master or vessel isn't capable.
"We can't force them. We can only give good advice."
He had two tips for assessing the safety of crossing Narooma bar.
If all the commercial boats are moored at the wharf, as they were on Saturday, that is a strong warning not to cross the bar.
"We always suggest people go up on top of the hill where Marine Rescue is because that will let you assess the condition of the bar without you getting in your boat."
Mr Murtagh said his job would be much easier if people did three things.
"If people know what the weather is doing as best they can, know what the conditions are going to be like as best as they can and wear a life jacket that would be fantastic," he said.
He said out of the 13 deaths he knew of over the last 12 months, 10 weren't wearing life jackets.
"That is potentially 10 lives that could have been saved if they were a wearing a life jacket."
Over the long weekend on the stretch of coast from Batemans Bay to Eden, Narooma topped the list of locations for fines and official cautions after more than 120 vessels were checked.
Half the offences along the coast related to lifejackets.
