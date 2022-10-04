Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

NSW Transport Boating Safety Officer patrols Narooma bar

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Often Shane Murtagh's office is Narooma bar, one of the most dangerous in Australia Photo by Marion Williams

Shane Murtagh is the lone maritime officer who polices boating safety from Moruya River to just south of Bermagui, out to sea and all the water estuaries in between.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.