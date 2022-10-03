ReBoot in Bermagui makes Far South Coast town an October long weekend destination

ReBoot in Bermagui is carving out a reputation as a regular event and a reason to visit Bermagui on the October long weekend, the event organisers say.
"It takes time to get an event established and I think we all on the committee feel that is starting to happen, that it is a known event for Bermagui on the long weekend," said organising committee member Julie Rutherford.
It certainly brought business to Bermagui's pub and club and Ms Rutherford said the Bermagui Fishermen's Co-operative thought it was a good event for the town too.
"If you have money for marketing it is good to put it into events like this because they benefit everyone in the long run," Ms Rutherford said.
"We had lots of people we have never seen before and it was all very positive because they said they would love to come back and what a beautiful place Bermagui was."
This year the ReBoot attracted 160 runners, 45 swimmers and 25 cyclists, Ms Rutherford said.
The running routes were a little shorter than in previous years due to the amount of rain in the days before the event.
Some of the swimmers did both the Point to Point ocean swim and swim-run-swim.
"The swim was beautiful yesterday," Ms Rutherford said.
"We had quite a few people who had never swum in an event like this.
"Horseshoe Bay is so sheltered so it is a good place to start for people who have never done an ocean swim.
"It was good to see them embrace saltwater swimming."
The yoga and pilates sessions on Saturday were really well attended and there were plenty of people for Tai Chi.
The tug-of-war challenge was very competitive, on both the kids' teams and the adults' teams.
While pre-schoolers were not allowed in the tug-of-war, they were successful in pulling a mini-moke belonging to Luke Redmond, co-owner of the Bermagui Beach Hotel.
Bermagui was certainly buzzing over the weekend, with Marine Rescue holding an open day and Bermagui Country Club running barefoot bowls on Sunday.
"It all adds up," Ms Rutherford said.
"It really is for all ages and families have something they can do together.
"In the past we have had three generations competing in the run or swim or trying paddle-boarding."
Ms Rutherford said she hoped to attract more members to the committee for next year's ReBoot to "get some new blood and new energy".
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
