Merimbula couple Monica and Jeff Paffen celebrate 70th wedding anniversary with a letter from the late Queen

Updated October 3 2022 - 3:21am, first published October 2 2022 - 11:30pm
Monica and Jeff Paffen celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with friends and family at Wheeler's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar in Merimbula. Picture supplied

Long-time Bimbimbie Park residents Monica and Jeff Paffen have marked their platinum wedding anniversary, raising a glass to 70 long years of happy marriage.

