Long-time Bimbimbie Park residents Monica and Jeff Paffen have marked their platinum wedding anniversary, raising a glass to 70 long years of happy marriage.
Ninety-nine-year-old Jeff and ninety-three-year-old Monica celebrated with friends and family on Friday, September 30 at Wheeler's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar in Merimbula.
The couple were surprised to find out they were likely among one of the last couples to receive a card to celebrate the momentous occasion from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II before her passing.
The card of congratulations was organised by their son, Melbourne-based art historian Dr Paul Paffen, and was received just two days before Her Majesty's sudden passing.
Certificates and cards with warm words were also received from the Governor-General David Hurley, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Member for Eden-Monaro Kirsty McBain.
The couple first met in 1948 on Jeff's return to Limburg, Holland after training at the Dutch Naval base in Portsmouth, England as part of the Peace Keeping Force.
During Monica's courtship, Jeff would ride his push bike for two hours in the early morning each weekend from Holland to Belgium, and would not return home until late at night due to the long journey back.
The couple were first married by way of a civil union in 1951 to secure housing after the Second World War as priority was given to married couples - meaning they have really been married for over seventy-one years.
However since the exchange of their wedding vows took place at St Joseph's Church, Heerlen, on 30 September 1952, they have acknowledged and celebrated that day as the day of their true marriage ever since.
RECENT NEWS:
Their duplex home was just newly built at the time, and Jeff literally carried his new bride across the threshold into their new dwelling on the day of their wedding.
"On the day of our church wedding it drizzled with rain in the morning. Everyone told me this was a good-luck sign and that the sun would shine on the marriage," said Monica.
Upon hearing his beloved wife utter these words, Jeff chimed in unwaveringly, "whenever I look into your eyes, the sun always shines".
The couple immigrated to Australia, arriving at the Port of Melbourne on board the SS Waterman in September of 1954.
The following year they visited Merimbula for the first time, staying at Hyde's Camp at Short Point and thereafter made annual visits to Merimbula from their home in Traralgon, Gippsland.
Mr and Mrs Paffen remembered that blocks of land in the main street of Merimbula were selling for £50 in 1955, and the journey by car on the unsealed, pot holed, road from Cann River to Eden alone at the time took six long hours.
In 1989, after retirement, Bimbimbie and much loved Merimbula became Monica and Jeff's home.
Congratulations to Monica and Jeff from the team at Australian Community Media on this momentous occasion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.