In the course of delivering frozen meals the Meals on Wheels service provides valuable social interaction and support to the elderly.
Chris Bowerman, social support coordinator at Meals on Wheels Bega Valley, her staff and volunteers are passionate about their clients, the Shire's frail and elderly.
"We become quite involved in people's lives," Ms Bowerman said.
For example, when a 94-year old man's car broke down, he asked a passer-by to ring Ms Bowerman.
She said the frozen meal service performs several functions.
If regulars don't ring with their orders or don't answer when Meals on Wheels rings to take their orders, it could be an alert that something is wrong.
"When meals get delivered we go into the house if possible, put the meals in the freezer and have a chat.
"It is a bit of a welfare check.
"How do they look, are they eating less, do their nails need cutting and we contact their family if necessary," Ms Bowerman said.
Often the shire's elderly live alone and their families are far away.
Recognising this, volunteers help clients with shopping or paper work, chat over a cuppa or join them to watch a movie or football game.
Social club coordinator Gina Sly organises weekly social gatherings in Bega and Pambula which include monthly outings.
Among October's activities are a visit to the Pioneer Museum, a sausage sizzle on the beach and a Halloween-themed event.
Another weekly social occasion is the Friday cooked lunch at Meals on Wheels' café in Bega.
Beginning next month, Meals of Wheels is training its team to have emergency readiness discussions, complete with checklists, fact sheets and fridge magnets, to further support the elderly in remote areas.
Ms Bowerman said they are always on the look out for volunteers so that the existing ones can have a break.
The commitment can be just two hours a week, every fifth week, although volunteer Kevin Cox regularly contributes 12 hours every week.
Meals on Wheels pays for all volunteers to be police-checked, as well as first-aid training for those doing welfare checks.
The government-funded organisation also reimburses volunteers for petrol.
Meals on Wheels board member Frank Pearce said volunteers are often overworked, undervalued, unrecognised and underappreciated.
Yet despite some high-profile jobs in his career "none of them has given me the satisfaction I feel everyday as a volunteer".
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
