Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley Meals on Wheels offers support, social gatherings for its elderly residents

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 29 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Bowerman social support coordinator of Meals on Wheels Bega Valley, with social club coordinator Gina Sly and superstar volunteer Kevin Cox. Photo by Marion Williams

In the course of delivering frozen meals the Meals on Wheels service provides valuable social interaction and support to the elderly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.