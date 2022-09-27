Amid Eurobodalla's acute shortage of rental accommodation, Deirdre Russack has become the go-to for large dogs needing foster care.
The Animal Welfare League NSW Eurobodalla's branch particularly appreciates her expertise with badly behaved or mistreated dogs before they are permanently rehomed.
The Narooma local and former nurse said the rental crisis has been terrible, forcing people to give up their pets.
"People should be able to live in rental accommodation and have a dog," she said.
Ms Russack has been a dog foster carer since 2020, shortly after her own dog died.
One dog she fostered was a beautiful Siberian husky/kelpie cross with a very strong prey drive.
"He ended up going to Sydney because it would be really hard to rehome a dog here with a very strong prey drive," Ms Russack said.
The dog she fostered for longest had been mistreated.
He had a broken tail, trembled and didn't like being touched.
"He hated men, particularly large men, and looked absolutely ferocious when he was barking but he has never bitten anyone," she said.
The dog also had terrible joint dysplasia.
"I had him for six months because we needed to get his joints better and behaving better.
"I probably would have taken him on myself because the chances of getting him a home weren't good," Ms Russack said.
Ms Russack grew up on a farm at Dignams Creek and dogs have featured in most of her life but now is not the right time for her to own another dog.
"My mother is nearly 92 and lives on a farm with a three-year old Staffy and I promised her that I would keep the dog if anything happened to her."
By fostering "I get the company of dogs and can put into practice what I have learnt about dogs and improve the behaviour of some of those dogs", Ms Russack said.
"I think that what I can do for a dog gives it a better chance of a successful adoption."
She said the AWL is very careful about where they rehome dogs because they don't want them bouncing back to them.
Ms Russack said people should consider adopting a dog that needs a home rather than buying one and recommended foster-caring for people who want the company of dogs but don't want to own one.
"It is an easy contribution to make," Ms Russack said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
