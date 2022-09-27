One of the biggest event's coming to the region this year just received a further nod of approval to make the historic 50th Koori Knockout in Nowra one of the all-time best, with the government pledging further funding.
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin yesterday announced a further $75,000 backing from the NSW Government to support the success of this year's Knockout.
This new amount is on top of an already committed $150,000 backing that was announced earlier this year.
Minister Franklin said the Koori Knockout is one of the most important events in Aboriginal calendars and is the biggest rugby league knockout carnival anywhere in the world.
"The Knockout is a great opportunity to showcase sporting talent from across the State but will also bring community together in a fun-filled environment," Mr Franklin said.
"Organisers anticipate upwards of 30,000 spectators will travel to support the 50th anniversary Koori Knockout and gather with family to watch top tier men's, women's, and youth rugby league over four days in a beautiful part of the State."
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock said the Koori Knockout is a great initiative and the community is looking forward to being able to host the prestigious event.
"It's fantastic the South Coast Black Cockatoos, as reigning champions, get to defend their title on home turf while hosting the 50th anniversary of this iconic competition that attracts one of Australia's biggest gatherings of Aboriginal people," Mrs Hancock said.
Staff from the Department of Planning and Education will also be on hand at the knockout with in person talks on the NSW Government employment and program opportunities.
"Department staff will be easy to find in our pavilion for anyone who wants to hear about job opportunities or initiatives that support Aboriginal people from housing and environmental conservation to land claims," Minister for Lands and Water and Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said.
"This includes a new school-based traineeship program that will give 41 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students the chance to complete a nationally recognised qualification while gaining practical workplace skills."
The department will have 35 staff participating over the long weekend at the Bomaderry Sporting Complex to provide information about career opportunities and government programs, processes and tenders that support Aboriginal people from:
The countdown has begun on the event kicking off, with only three days to go until players take the field.
Among the big names taking part is Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr. To date 122 teams have registered across the three competitions - men's, women's, and youth.
Paul Brown, an Eora Nation man from Sydney who is also known as a Yuin man of the South Coast, is a six-time Koori Knockout front rower and winning player.
Mr Brown was a baby when he attended the inaugural Koori Knockout at Erskineville in Sydney to watch his father Terry play for La Perouse.
"My grandfather played in a La Perouse All-Blacks team in the 1940s, prior to the first Koori Knockout, and my father played in the first Knockout in 1972 for the La Perouse All-Blacks," Mr Brown said.
"The Knockout provides a great opportunity for our passionate rugby league communities to showcase their graded NRL players while playing for their mob on country and no doubt this will occur on the Yuin South Coast's 50th anniversary Knockout."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
