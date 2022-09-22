Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Photos

St Pat's dreams come to life at Book Week parade

Updated September 22 2022 - 5:48am, first published 4:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Patrick's Primary School Bega hosted its annual Book Week celebrations on Wednesday, with plenty of colourful characters in the playground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.