St Pat's dreams come to life at Book Week parade

St Patrick's Primary School Bega hosted its annual Book Week celebrations on Wednesday, with plenty of colourful characters in the playground.
The day began with a shared session of STEM learning with parents and carers in classrooms and then moved to the hall for a vibrant and fun book character parade.
There were characters from books of all generations and genres for the children and family members to enjoy.
Harry Potter characters were popular as always, but there were some classics represented also, such as Little Women and Anne Frank.
The children thoroughly enjoyed the morning, and a great deal of effort was put into the costumes the children wore.
For many children in the younger grades this was their first opportunity to experience a book parade live, as last year's parade was conducted on Zoom due to COVID lockdowns.
Everyone including the teachers made the most of the chance to get into character.
Many teachers took the Children's Book Council of Australia 2022 theme of 'Dreaming with Eyes Open' quite literally and spent the day in their pyjamas!
The school said it was a fantastic way to end the term and great to see that reading was alive and well at St Pat's.
