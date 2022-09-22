Upcoming South Coast soccer star needs help getting to Europe for sporting trip of a lifetime

It's every young athlete's dream to be coached by professional players and experience the thrill of a live game in a country where their sport is backed by a horde of extremely dedicated fans.
Well that's exactly what 12-year-old Khloe Coombes has been selected for by Wanderers Australia, a tour company that arranges international sport trip for aspiring young athletes.
Khloe is a young female soccer player who lives and breathes her sport and has been working hard to improve her game since she was five-years-old.
Khloe lived in Candelo on the NSW Far South Coast until she was seven years old and attended Bega Valley Primary School.
RECENT NEWS:
She began her soccer journey in at the Bega - Tathra mini soccer club for children aged 5 - 12 and played with them until her family moved to Bomaderry, Nowra in 2017.
When her family moved to Nowra, she started playing for Illaroo Soccer Club, but now plays for South East Phoenix FC and competes in the regional all-girls football competition.
The club is the only regional club in the National Premier Leagues 2 NSW Women's comp.
Khloe's "very proud" mum Danielle Noble, who grew up in the Bega Valley, said the opportunity to play in an all-girls team had really helped her daughter build confidence and with allowed her to make new friends.
"She's had a lot of self-doubt and that's held her back, but this has been an incredible opportunity for her confidence as a person and as a player," said Ms Noble.
It's a busy lifestyle for Khloe's family, with three other young girls to take care of, but her parents are dedicated to helping their eldest daughter succeed in pursuing her goals.
"It's every little girl's dream but it's something that's really stuck with Khloe and watching her grow up and develop over the years since she was small - it's become really apparent to me she would love to make a career out of soccer.
"She's blessed with natural talent, but she's also worked really hard to be where she is," said Ms Noble.
Khloe's footballing idol is Alana Kennedy who plays as a defender for Manchester City and the Matildas. Khloe plays in the same position.
Ms Noble said her daughter had noticed the growth in women's soccer over the last few years and "would really love to become part of the future of that".
"One day she would like to be someone's idol like the people that she looks up to now."
Khloe has been training three times a week and playing a game on Saturdays and Sundays during the winter season, but trains year round with her football club.
This trip of a lifetime to Europe won't come cheap though.
Unfortunately there's a large a price tag attached that her family of six would struggle to afford.
"Given the cost of living is rising at the moment it's a difficult thing to fund, but I would never want her to miss out on an opportunity like this either," said Ms Noble.
That hasn't stopped Khloe from doing what she can to pursue her chance to travel to London and France.
The opportunity would allow her to be coached by current or former Matilda's players, to see live games, visit clubs (such as Chelsea FC), and play with other young people at her age and level.
With the help of family, Khloe has created a GoFundMe page to help raise $6,000 to pay for her flights, accommodation, meals, games and entries into clubs.
Khloe has already managed to raise $1000 largely thanks to donations from friends and family.
Khloe said she felt really lucky to have been considered for the the chance to go to and it would be a "dream come true" for her.
"I'm excited to challenge myself against new players from overseas and make new friends too.
"I'm also looking forward to seeing what level I need to be at to be able to play football internationally in the future," she said.
If you would like to donate to make Khloe's dream trip a reality you can support her here.
Get our daily headlines and breaking news alerts in your email. Sign up below
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.