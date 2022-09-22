Ditch those household chemicals safely with council's cleanout weekend

Bega Valley Shire Council is welcoming back its popular Household Chemical Cleanout service this weekend.
The free cleanout days at Eden, Bega and Bermagui allow people to safely dispose of potentially hazardous household chemicals.
"It's really common for people to have problem waste and chemicals lurking in dark corners of their shed," acting waste strategy coordinator Rechelle Fisher said.
"These are items like old paint, pesticides and motor oils that people often don't know how to safely dispose of so they end up being stored somewhere where they can become a health hazard.
"The Household Chemical Cleanout days are a fantastic solution to this as they offer a free, safe and convenient way to clear out problem waste.
"We encourage people to check what's under the kitchen sink or on the top shelf in the shed. Some of these chemicals can be harmful if stored or disposed of improperly, so bring them to Eden, Bega or Bermagui this weekend and we will ensure they are safely taken care of."
Customers can bring up to 20 litres or 20 kilograms of solvents and household cleaners; floor care products; ammonia-based cleaners; pesticides and herbicides; poisons; pool chemicals; motor fuels; fluorescent globes and tubes; acids and alkalis; smoke detectors; paint and paint-related products; gas bottles; fire extinguishers; car and household batteries; and motor oils and cooking oils
Trade painters can also dispose of up to 100 litres of paint (20 litres maximum per container).
Ms Fisher said while the cleanout days were designed to take care of problem waste, the mobile service does have its limits.
"If you have asbestos, explosives, clinical waste or radioactive materials other than smoke detectors, you need to get in touch with our Waste Services team on 6499 2222 and we will discuss your available options," Ms Fisher said.
"To ensure everyone remains safe, permitted materials should be transported to the cleanout events in a car boot or securely in a ute tray.
"It's also important never to mix chemicals as this may cause a dangerous reaction.
"Try to keep all chemicals in their original container and ensure these are clearly labelled and well-sealed. If you do not know what is in the container, label it 'unknown chemical'.
"Liquids can leak during transport so make sure you take adequate steps to keep the contents inside the containers and away from the inside of your vehicle."
The Household Chemical Cleanout service can be found at:
Eden Waste and Recycling Depot: September 24, 8am to 2.30pm
Bega Saleyards: September 25, 8-11am
Bermagui Waste and Recycling Depot: September 25, 1.30-4.30pm
