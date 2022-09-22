Council has given appproval for 298 new homes, part of Bermagui's Sapphire Cove development which is bordered by Parbery Avenue and Nutley's Creek Road.
The new homes will be on the 188 lot subdivision which will include a pumping station and green space area.
The development on 21.78ha includes 144 low density dwelling lots (greater than 500m2), 43 dual occupancy dwellings on at least 30 per cent of low density lots, 43 small lot detached housing (less than 500m2), six medium density housing (multi-dwellings) and 62 low density lots, already approved.
In discussing the development councillors said it fitted in with council's affordable housing strategy.
READ ALSO:
"One of the things in the strategy is economics. This will make Bermagui more affordable to live in. It definitely aligns with the strategy and I am excited for this," Cr Mitchell Nadin said.
Cr Liz Seckold admitted that in the past she had voted against such a proposal, calling it overdevelopment.
"But 13 years ago you could rent in Bega and buy a house for reasonable price. Our strategy has identified a need for affordable housing. It's consistent with the South East Tablelands Regional Plan 2036," Cr Seckold said.
Director community environment and planning Emily Harrison told councillors the subdivision included different sized lots but said council had "no levers to mandate affordable housing".
The original concept for the land, once owned by the Bermagui Country Club, estimated up to 400 dwellings could be provided in a mix of low to medium density settings.
But in a submission to council the applicant Mundarrah Pty Ltd said the socio economic impact assessment established there was not the demand for 265 multi unit housing comprising two and three storey apartments, as originally suggested.
Mundarrah said there were other medium density areas of Bermagui much closer to services "as should be the case for more intensive living" adding that these areas had "significant remaining capacity and little demonstration of demand in the past 30 years".
Stage 9 of the 188 lot subdivision includes a residue lot in the south-eastern section which is not part of the current application but "retains the potential to accommodate a cluster of 10-15 medium density dwellings", Mundarrah told council.
Council received nine submissions relating to the development. The key issues were overdevelopment, traffic impacts and provision of parks.
In relation to scale of development council staff said the development was of a lesser scale than originally considered when the land was rezoned to medium density in 2009.
"The design provides single residential allotments ranging in area from 450m2 up to 728m2 along Nutleys Creek Road which is consistent with the existing low density allotments currently located along both Parbery Avenue and Nutleys Creek Road to the north," staff said.
READ MORE:
Staff said the expected increase in traffic has been assessed and could be accommodated within the existing road network.
"The subdivision of land would require new roads to be constructed to council's standards and this would include an upgrade of Nutley Creek Road along the frontage of the development site," staff said.
There was concern the area of public open space was substantially smaller (2.3ha as opposed to approximately 8ha) with members of the public commenting a much larger park area with a dam would have been of benefit to the broader Bermagui community Council advice to lessen areas for Council to maintain.
Staff said it was a balance between mitigating impacts on the loss of important vegetation and minimising the risk of bushfire. However it also provided a lesser area for council to maintain.
"The smaller area of reserve dedication balances the need for public open space to service a residential development such as this but also Council's ongoing maintenance responsibilities and capabilities. The proposed design is considered to suitably balance those considerations," staff said.
In addition to the Bermagui development, council also agreed to amend the Bega Valley Local Environmental Plan 2013 to permit a greater range of housing options in the B2 local centre zones.
Currently the only residential accommodation permitted in B2 local centre zones are boarding houses and shop top housing.
The plan aims maintain commercial frontages while providing the option for certain types of residential development either behind or above commercial premises.
Council said it will allow a range of dwelling sizes and increase living density in or near town centres.
The proposal was exhibited from November 30, 2021 to January 23, 2022. No public submissions were received.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.