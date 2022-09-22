Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bermagui Sapphire Cove development to provide 298 new homes

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:49am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The plan for Sapphire Cove, Bermagui which has been approved by Bega Valley Shire Council. Picture file

Council has given appproval for 298 new homes, part of Bermagui's Sapphire Cove development which is bordered by Parbery Avenue and Nutley's Creek Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.