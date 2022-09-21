Bega District News
PHOTOS: Check out Wolumla's incredible production of The Wizard of Oz, brilliant singing, acting, costumes

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
Wolulma Primary School have put on a fantastic whole school production of The Wizard of Oz at their local hall this week, with students showing off their singing, dancing, and acting skills - dressed head to toe in incredible costumes.

