PHOTOS: Check out Wolumla's incredible production of The Wizard of Oz, brilliant singing, acting, costumes

Wolulma Primary School have put on a fantastic whole school production of The Wizard of Oz at their local hall this week, with students showing off their singing, dancing, and acting skills - dressed head to toe in incredible costumes.
Director and teacher Hayley Fragnito said the school usually does a production every two years, but their production last year was cancelled following COVID face-to-face learning shutdowns.
This meant the casting had to be redone and the costumes altered - but the production was clearly well worth the wait.
"We've got a big culture in our school of really valuing the arts, music, and creating the opportunity for our kids to obviously perform, but also to make friendships, build skills like resilience, and have confidence within themselves and then share that with the community," she said.
School learning support officer Catherine Lacono made all of the costumes from scratch during her own time and had been working on the costumes since early last year due to the production delay.
The intricate and incredibly detailed costumes were accompanied by an impressive animated backdrop which changed every scene.
The technology was purchased thanks to grant funding obtained by the school from the NSW Department of Education Arts Unit
The school's lead performers from years 5 and 6 auditioned for their key roles the production, which the young actors and actresses took very seriously.
Ms Fragnito, who runs a community theatre company in Wolumla and regularly puts on productions, said this part of her job enabled her to share her "passion and joy".
"I see the benefit that it gives not just the kids, but the staff and community, it's such a gift," she said.
Learning lines, reading, and singing had all been integrated into the school curriculum, allowing all kids - even those who might struggle academically - to meaningfully connect with stories.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
