Bega District News
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bega Triple Crown returns for sixth year

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 21 2022 - 7:58am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grab a partner and get your entry in for the sixth annual Triple Crown - an event where everyone is in with a sporting chance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.