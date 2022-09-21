Grab a partner and get your entry in for the sixth annual Triple Crown - an event where everyone is in with a sporting chance.
Hosted by the Bega Country Club, the Triple Crown comprises games of golf, pool and darts where the best pair's overall score wins.
There are cash prizes on offer - with a small catch. The victors must donate their winnings to a local sports club or charity of their choice.
First prize is $1000, with $400 for second and $200 for third. But there are also plenty of prizes the winners can take home thanks to Bega businesses.
Event coordinator Wayne Ubrihien said results in previous years have been close, despite not everyone being the most skilful of sportspeople! The event was a great equaliser.
Entrants will play six holes of two-man ambrose golf on the Bega Country Club course.
They will then head inside, rack up a game of pool and between the partners, go shot for shot in clearing the table.
Then it's over to the dart boards where the pairs will work together to peg out 501.
The scores from each event will be added together for the final rankings.
"Anyone can get involved, there's no handicap involved. It's just a fun afternoon," Ubrihien said.
It all takes place on Sunday, October 2, from 1pm. Entry is $25 per person, which includes lunch.
Presentations are expected around 5pm and participants were welcome to stay back afterwards to watch the NRL grand final on the club's screen.
Bookings to Bega Country Club reception on 6492 1570.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
