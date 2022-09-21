Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Meet the newest Australian citizens calling Bega Valley home

Updated September 21 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eighteen shire residents took the pledge to become Australian citizens in a special ceremony in Bega on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.