Meet the newest Australian citizens calling Bega Valley home

Eighteen shire residents took the pledge to become Australian citizens in a special ceremony in Bega on Friday.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick presented each with a Certificate of Australian Citizenship in front of family, friends and special guests.
"Welcoming our newest Australian citizens is always a proud moment," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"These are people from all walks of life, culture and country, choosing to call Australia their home.
"As Mayor, I congratulate those who made the journey through residency and now citizenship, and on behalf of the local community I welcome everyone as new chapters begin in their lives.
"And what a day to celebrate new chapters on a beautiful spring afternoon and on the eve of Australian Citizenship Day, a day that unites all citizens in celebrating what it means to be Australian.
"Being a citizen of this country is something we respect, value and celebrate-and it comes with great responsibility through being loyal and committed to Australia and those who call this place home."
Guest speaker Libby Hepburn, from The Atlas of Life on the Coastal Wilderness, told the story of how she and her husband fell in love with the Far South Coast of NSW.
Ms Hepburn said it was unlike any coastline in the world and together they married 31 years ago on Nelsons Beach, north of Tathra.
The Mayor agreed with Ms Hepburn's sentiment.
"As Australians we have so much to appreciate and enjoy, and I can think of no better place to start your life as a citizen than in the Bega Valley Shire," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.