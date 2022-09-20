Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

'Heartless' vandals continue to damage public toilets, playgrounds

Updated September 21 2022 - 1:52am, first published September 20 2022 - 10:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Senseless vandalism" continues across the shire with a recent incident at another of the region's public amenity blocks and damage at a children's playground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.