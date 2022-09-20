'Heartless' vandals continue to damage public toilets, playgrounds

"Senseless vandalism" continues across the shire with a recent incident at another of the region's public amenity blocks and damage at a children's playground.
The amenities block at Ford Park in Merimbula was vandalised on Sunday evening, with the local fire brigade responding to the incident.
It follows significant damage to toilet blocks in Eden, Mogareeka and Bermagui over the past month.
Bega Valley Shire Council said the "wave of senseless vandalism" resulted in an "unacceptable waste of resources that could be better spent on important community projects".
"It also has a distressing impact on vulnerable community members who rely on toilet blocks being open," the council said.
"The amenities block at Ford Park is widely used by local residents, visitors and sporting groups, and seeing it forced to close while repairs are undertaken this week is upsetting.
"Vandals have also heartlessly chopped into a part of a children's swing-set at Girraween Park in Bega over the weekend. The swing-set has since been removed from the site until it can be repaired or replaced."
Each of the incidents has been reported to the local police, who are investigating and calling for information.
Anyone with information regarding these acts of vandalism should report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
