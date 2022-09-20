Warning: This article contains some graphic elements
A former resident of Batemans Bay who was found with child-abuse material on his phone has narrowly escaped full-time custody.
William James Ruming, 36, previously pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material and was sentenced in Batemans Bay Local Court on Monday, September 19.
According to court documents, Ruming was arrested in August 2021 after his wife found screenshots of child abuse material on his iPhone while he was asleep.
The screenshots discovered by Ruming's wife depict five different conversations with people using aliases on the internet.
The documents state that in one conversation with a user called 'pantie man', Ruming brags about forcing his penis into the mouth of an adolescent while they were sleeping.
In another conversation, Ruming asked an unidentified user called Dan Noname "got any younger?". Ruming then asked him if he had had sexual intercourse with an adolescent. "Yes, have been for a year now," Dan Noname said.
Documents state Ruming then asked Dan Noname for a picture, which Dan Noname sent through.
Another conversation was a group chat named 'family enthusiasts'.
According to the documents Ruming also sent a message to another user and said "damn...you got any more sex pics or vids of younger girls?".
In court, Ruming's lawyer Wayne Boom told the court the matter was "particularly distasteful".
"There's no excuse," Mr Boom said. "You'll notice he got a sentencing assessment report and is suitable for community service.
"I strongly suggest he get a period of community service so he can remember just what he's done."
Magistrate Doug Dick said the matter "required a jail sentence", but said the sentence he would impose would be served in the community.
Ruming was sentenced to a 12-month intensive corrections order with supervision by community corrections and 200 hours of community service. He will be required to actively engage in any mental-health treatments ordered by community corrections.
He was also fined $2000.
"I've got no doubt you have the message loud and clear, and if you could turn back the hands of time, you would," Magistrate Dick said.
