Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

G'day Group invests in Narooma caravan park to lift local tourism

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:31am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
G'day Group is the new owner of the 10-hectare property just south of Narooma on the Princes Highway which offers nearly 300 tourist sites and has access to Handkerchief Beach. Photo supplied

Australia's largest regional accommodation provider has taken ownership of Narooma's Beachfront Camping and Cottages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.