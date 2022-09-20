Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Despite FOGO frustration, there are positives to new changes council says

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:11pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While there's some conjecture over whether FOGO's rules have indeed "changed", or that the EPA is now "clarifying" what has always been its position, the resulting situation is causing headaches for the community and council alike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.