The Down South Jazz Club has a new venue for its Thursday, September 22 gig, Kitty's Bar, in Club Sapphire, Merimbula.
There the club will host popular Canberran siger Leisa Keen on keyboard and vocals. Leisa will be joined by another Canberran musician, drummer Steve Richards, and local Paul Dion on sax and flute.
READ ALSO:
Paul said he was really looking forward to the gig at Kitty's.
"I think Kitty's is an intimate bar and restaurant space that will work really well for this trio," he said.
Leisa has been working in the Australian music industry for nearly 30 years in both jazz and musical theatre/cabaret.
Since 1990, she has musically directed and performed in over 150 well known and popular shows and her performance in the role of Lucy Harris in the Australian premiere production of Jekyll & Hyde playing opposite Donald Cant as Jekyll/Hyde, led to her winning a Canberra Award Theatre Award for Best Actress in a Musical.
After training in classical piano for 12 years, Leisa went on to study jazz vocals at the Canberra School of Music. She has shared the stage with many internationally acclaimed jazz vocal artists. In her spare time, Leisa performs around Canberra, Sydney and the Gold Coast, takes her various bands to jazz festivals over Australia and also teaches singing and piano.
It will be the first visit to the Down South Jazz Club for drummer Steve Richards. They will be joined by experienced local musician Paul Dion with on sax and flute.
Tickets cost $15 for members and $25 for visitors with music commencing at 7.30pm. Bookings can be made by sending an email to bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or using the form on the WhatsOn page on our web site. You can also call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590, or just turn up on the night and pay at the door.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.