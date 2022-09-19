Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega to Tathra cyclists have a whale of time

Updated September 19 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 200 cyclists made for a spectacular sight as they took part en masse in Sunday's Bega to Tathra Community Ride.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.