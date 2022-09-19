Bega to Tathra cyclists have a whale of time

More than 200 cyclists made for a spectacular sight as they took part en masse in Sunday's Bega to Tathra Community Ride.
After the Welcome to Country from Djiringanj Elder Glenda Dixon, the large contingent of riders began their journey in glorious spring sunshine from the Bega Cheese Heritage Centre heading for the Tathra Hotel.
Jason Heterick, a Year 8 student from Bega High School, enjoyed the ride in an e-trike with a seat fitted especially for the occasion.
Jason's mum Laura reported later that afternoon that Jason still hadn't wiped the grin from his face!
Twelve-year-old Travis Insley-Hasiuk, who has cerebral palsy, rode the entire 22km on his electric trike and received a new Vegemite helmet from Bega Cheese for his fantastic effort.
Bega Tathra Safe Ride Ambassador Dane Waites ran ahead of the massive peleton from Evans Park Kalaru, and arrived at the Tathra Hotel first, setting a good pace up Evans Hill.
Dane later drew Jellat resident Trish Warby's name out of the hat as the winner of the Tathra Beach & Bike $1000 bike voucher.
As the crowd stood on the Tathra Hotel deck, celebrating the joys of active transport on bikes, whales off shore appeared to be joining in the festivities, with some spectacular leaps on display!
Bega Tathra Safe Ride secretary Doug Reckord thanked Bicycle NSW, sponsors, volunteers, police and riders for their contribution to raising funds to pay for a new e-trike taxi, which will support all members of the community to enjoy a ride in the great outdoors.
Mr Reckord said Bega MP Michael Holland unfortunately suffered a flat tyre (car) on his way to open the event, but wrote in support the following:
"Congratulations to the organisers of today's event and congratulations on your previous advocacy and success with the Bega Valley Shire Council Bike Plan (Tathra - Kalaru) and the Bega to Kalaru feasibility study."
Mr Reckord said the Safe Ride organisation promoted community awareness and support of cycling and road safety, along with advocating for a Bega to Tathra shared pathway.
It has raised funds, provided litter clean-up and path maintenance and supported mobility assistance.
"Cycling is not only a physical activity. It helps both physical and mental health. It connects our communities and adds to our society. It promotes inclusion and diversity," he said.
"We know the benefits of tourism. We see the cars, trailers and mobile homes with bicycles on the back.
"It is environmentally friendly.
"However, it is overlooked as a form of active transport that requires the same safety protections as other forms of transport," Mr Reckord said.
"We need to act locally and connect with active transport within and between our towns and villages."
