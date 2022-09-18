Bega District News
Double demerits to come into force for Queen's day of mourning

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 18 2022 - 10:28pm, first published 10:25pm
Double demerits will apply for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences from Wednesday to Sunday. File picture by Marina Neil.

Drivers caught doing the wrong thing on the roads will cop double demerits later this week, because of the National Day of Mourning for the Queen and the start of school holidays.

