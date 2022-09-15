Your never-ending guide to what's on in the Bega Valley

After three successful rides in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the community bike ride is back in 2022. The Bega2Tathra ride is a fundraising and awareness campaign to promote a shared bike path linking up Bega, Kalaru, and Tathra to be built. The ticket price will be $30, which includes insurance cover through Bicycle NSW. If you are a Bicycle NSW member, you already have insurance so your ticket cost is $20. Kids (under 18) are $10 and that also includes insurance cover for the event. Registration starts at Bega Cheese Heritage Centre from 7:15am - 8:00am. The riders will arrive at Tathra Hotel at around 11:00am. Book online via Trybooking

