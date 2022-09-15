Your never-ending guide to what's on in the Bega Valley

Pub to Club paddle
September 17
Starting from Pambula Surf Life Saving Club, surfboats, wave skis and SUPs will race either 10km or 23km routes to finish at Merimbula's Lakeview Hotel jetty. Saturday morning, 8am check-in for a 9.30am start.
AWL Trivia night
September 17
The Far South Coast Animal Welfare League will host a fundraising trivia night at Club Sapphire on September 17 from 7.30pm. It's an all ages event with teams of up to eight per table and costs $15 per person with all proceeds staying in the Bega Valley. Tickets from Club Sapphire.
Montreal Goldfield BioBlitz
September 17-18
The tours and walks include bird tours, frog forages, nocturnal animal calls playback, arboreal mammal spotlighting, bird surveys, plant surveys, reptile searches and moth and insect collection and observation. The tours and walks are free but numbers are limited on some so registration is encouraged. At 7pm on Saturday Bioluminescence will transform the goldfield into an illuminated wonderland.
Bermagui Mystery Expedition
September 18
Locals can retrace the 142-year old mystery of the five missing men from Bermagui to Mystery Bay with members of the Bermagui and Narooma Historical Societies and Montreal Goldfield management committee. The five-stop expedition starts promptly at 10am at the headland overlooking Bermagui River and will end around 1pm at the Mystery Bay picnic shelter. Maps will be issued but car sharing is recommended as is bringing lunch.
Bicycle NSW Bega Tathra Safe Ride Community Ride
September 18
After three successful rides in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the community bike ride is back in 2022. The Bega2Tathra ride is a fundraising and awareness campaign to promote a shared bike path linking up Bega, Kalaru, and Tathra to be built. The ticket price will be $30, which includes insurance cover through Bicycle NSW. If you are a Bicycle NSW member, you already have insurance so your ticket cost is $20. Kids (under 18) are $10 and that also includes insurance cover for the event. Registration starts at Bega Cheese Heritage Centre from 7:15am - 8:00am. The riders will arrive at Tathra Hotel at around 11:00am. Book online via Trybooking
Sapphire Coast Orchid Club Spring Orchid Show
September 22 - 23
The Sapphire Coast Orchid Club Spring Orchid Show will be held in the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre in Zingel Place, Bega from 9 until 5pm. The Gulaga Foyer is the perfect room to show Orchids at their best. The well-lit and open glassed room make this a spectacular event. Whilst this show has a strong Cymbidium class, it is becoming to be a showplace for Australian Native orchids with many top-class plants on display. These are well supported by a large variety of other exotic orchids that are in flower at this time of the year.
Wanderer Festival
September 23 - 25
Wanderer heralds a new genre of boutique festival: a truly multi-generational celebration of music, art, culture and place across three days and founded on the core tenets of sustainability, community and creativity. Set in the emerald hinterland of Merimbula's and Pambula's fabled beaches, Wanderer is a festival for everyone and comprising three unique spaces: Wanderer, The Lost Lands and the Main Stage. The line-up includes acts such as Wolfmother, Ziggy Alberts, DMA's, The Dandy Warhols, Sarah Blasko, Josh Pyke, and DZ Deathrays - to name a few. Tickets on sale at wanderer.com.au/tickets/
Zela Margossian Quintent
September 24
The Zela Margossian Quintent's debut album of world jazz, Transition, created a sensation in 2018. Critics and audiences were captivated by Zela's intriguing compositions, by her seamless fusion of music from the classical, Armenia, Middle Easter and jazz traditions, and by the band's masterful interplay. The quintet will conclude a week-long residency at Four Winds with a concert that runs from 4pm to 6pm in the Windsong Pavilion.
Unlocking The Doors
September 30
Wollongong band 'Unlocking The Doors' appear in a mesmerising tribute to the eclectic and provocative music and poetry of Jim Morrison and the Doors. Considered one of the most authentic and entertaining Australian tribute shows, Unlocking the Doors continue to reprise the energy, mayhem and psychedelia of the late 60s, amassing a growing legion of fans and much critical acclaim. Doors open 8pm at Club Sapphire. Tickets $35 + B.F at www.stickytickets.com.au/08ir9/unlocking_the_doors.aspx
ReBoot in Bermagui
October 1 - 2
Run, refresh, relax and renew in Bermagui on the October long week-end. Fun runs, ocean swims, escorted bike ride, tug-of-war challenge are the main events. Try your hand at yoga, pilates, barefoot bowls, tennis or stand-up paddle boarding or take a Tai Chi class or surf lesson. http://rebootinbermagui.com.au/
Eden Whale Festival
October 7-9
The Eden Whale Festival is an annual event, celebrating the southern migration of the humpback and other whales. Steeped in whaling history and unspoilt coastal wilderness, Eden is one of the few places to see whales feed. The festival combines whale watching experiences with onshore activities to entertain the whole family. Enjoy the festival parade, hands-on family fun, outdoor entertainment, photography, film, music, seafood, local produce and so much more. Check out edenwhalefestival.com.au/ for more details.
