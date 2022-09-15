'Drug Grannies' biographer to share exclusive stories on South Coast book tour

Mystery Bay author Sandi Logan will begin his South Coast book tour at the Bega Library this week, "spilling the beans" on the inside story of the two most unlikely drug-runners in Australian history.
Logan's book, Betrayed, was released in June and has attracted widespread acclaim from readers and journalists alike for insight into the true story of "drug grannies" Vera Hays and Florice Bessire.
The American women's case involved the importation of almost two tonnes of hashish secreted in the base of an Mercedes-Benz campervan. Logan features their diaries, letters and photos in his book.
Betrayed also appears destined to be adapted for the big screen, with talk of director Phillip Noyce in the frame.
Bega Library will host an author's talk on September 16, at 11.30am, and bookings were expected to fill quickly.
"About a third of the Bega community of 35,000 residents were either just entering their teens or well into 20s at the time the Drug Grannies, as they were dubbed by the media, were busted and then jailed," said Logan, a 10-year Mystery Bay resident who splits his time writing on the coast and playing ice hockey in Canberra.
"In Eurobodalla, it's almost half of the 40,000 residents who will well remember this story as they're now at that age - 50 to 75-years-old, and older - when they were teens or well into their 20s and 30s when this story broke.
"Many people will know a little about this story from the extensive news reporting it attracted in the late 70s, and for those people who weren't around then, the enormous size of the drugs shipment, the lengthy jail sentence and the various well-known identities involved tell an incredible historical tale of drugs, crime and corruption," Logan added.
Author talks at Batemans Bay Library on October 4, and then at Narooma Library on October 5 will complete the tour.
"The NSW South Coast has a vibrant and eclectic arts and cultural community, with many live performance spaces and festivals, inspiring mentoring hubs, plenty of experienced performers, artists and writers with whom to share ideas, and really supportive local communities all the way from Eden up north to Batemans Bay," Logan said.
"As a local, I owe it to the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla Shire communities to share an author's perspective with them about how I came across this story in 1977, became heavily invested in the women's lives and their fate, and then fought for the women's freedom in order to see them released and returned to their home in the USA," he added.
The author will share exclusive photos and documents with attendees at his talks, as well as take questions at each session.
Candelo Books will be on hand to sell copies of Betrayed in Bega, and the author will autograph books either purchased at the event or which attendees bring with them to be signed.
The talks are free, but bookings are strongly recommended for all three events.
